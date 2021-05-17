The Kano State Government directed on Sunday that pupils and students should return to school on May 17 since the Eid el-Fitri holiday is over.

The directive did not cover the 36 boarding schools government ordered closed early in the year on security grounds.

The Commissioner for Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, said in a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesman, Aliyu Yusuf, that defaulting pupils and students would be sanctioned.

Sanusi-Kiru added that the ministry had made adequate arrangements for monitoring to ensure compliance.

He warned that government would not fold its arms and look the other way while students and parents chose the day convenient for the children to return to school.

He said: “All boarding school students are to return to their schools on Sunday May 16, while Day schools students are to return to their schools on May 17.

“Government is committing lots of resources to facilitate good learning and teaching environment.

“There is, therefore, the need for a reciprocating gesture by parents and students to return to school on stipulated dates.”