Kano orders probe into commissioner’s alleged role in drug baron’s bail

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the alleged involvement of the State Commissioner for Transport, Alhaji Ibrahim Namadi, in the controversial bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Wawu.

The governor’s directive follows public uproar and mounting concern after reports emerged that the Commissioner’s name featured in official documentation reportedly used to secure the suspect’s release.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Governor’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, said the state government was treating the matter with the seriousness it deserves, noting that any attempt to shield individuals suspected of sabotaging the fight against drug-related crimes would not be tolerated.

"To ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry," the statement read, "Governor Yusuf has constituted a special investigative committee to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and recommend appropriate measures."

The committee, chaired by Aminu Hussain, who is also the Governor’s Special Adviser on Justice and Constitutional Matters, has been tasked with investigating the case and submitting its findings with immediate effect.

Other members of the panel include: Hamza Haladu; Hamza Nuhu Dantani; Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmoud Umar; Maj. Gen. Sani Muhammad (retd.); Kabiru Said Dakata and Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota – Secretary.

Governor Yusuf, while unveiling the committee, expressed grave concern over the potential abuse of public office by political appointees and restated his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on drug abuse and related social vices.

“Let it be known that our administration will not condone any act that compromises the safety and wellbeing of our citizens. We are fully committed to the ongoing fight against drug trafficking and abuse, and anyone found culpable—regardless of their position—will face the full weight of the law,” the statement added.

Although no official response has been issued by the Commissioner for Transport as of press time, the formation of the investigative panel suggests a decisive move by the Kano State Government to maintain public trust and ensure transparency in governance.

The alleged drug baron at the centre of the controversy, Dan Wawu, is said to have been arrested on charges related to narcotics trafficking.

His sudden release, which allegedly involved political interference, has raised eyebrows across the state.

The probe comes at a time when the state government is ramping up campaigns against drug abuse and criminality, particularly among youths, which Governor Yusuf has repeatedly described as a major threat to the security and future of Kano State.

