Kano new governor vows to reopen murder case against Doguwa

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf (popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida) has vowed to reopen the case of murder against the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

Recall that the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of the state, Musa Lawan, last week announced that the state government had resolved to drop all charges bordering on murder and arson earlier preferred against the House Leader.

Doguwa was earlier arrested, arraigned and remanded for allegedly ordering and taking part in the alleged killing of about 15 persons during the February 25 Presidential/National Assembly Election in Tudunwada, one of the two local government areas that make up his Doguwa/Tudunwada federal constituency. He has vehemently denied this allegation.

But in his inaugural speech after taking the oath of allegiance and oath of office, the new Kano state governor said he would review the case as well as other electoral offences perpetrated during the past eight years of the administration of his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“We shall investigate all cases of political violence that led to loss of lives and properties across the state in the last eight years.

“The infamous case of Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who allegedly sponsored the maiming and murder of over 15 innocent souls in Tudun Wada Local Government will be pursued to its logical conclusion,” he said.

He added that “The numerous victims of the Ganduje campaign of violence, using thugs that were being intoxicated with drugs will not be left unchecked.

“In order to prevent future occurrence, a judicial Commission of Inquiry will be put in place to ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice and the families of the victims of political thuggery are also entitled to justice.”

Yusuf also said his administration would pursue the case of Dadiyata, a member of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, who was kidnapped and last heard of five years ago.

In a related development, the new governor has announced the formation of a taskforce to tackle the menace of phone snatching and other violent crimes perpetrated on the streets of the state.

“We are aware that one of the major factors that fuel these criminal activities is the consumption of illicit drugs.

“I am, today, announcing the formation of a Special Joint Taskforce to Prevent Phone Snatching and other Street Crimes comprising of teams of law enforcement agencies and mobile courts that would work together to clear our streets of these criminals and bring all of them to justice swiftly.

“The Kano State Reformatory Institute, Kiru will be reopened soonest for the purposes of rehabilitating drug addicts,” he added.

Daily Trust reports that immediately after the inauguration, the governor had visited the institute and met with the staff on ground to prepare them for the work ahead.