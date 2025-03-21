Kano mourns as famous industrialist Nasiru Ahali dies at 108

Kano famous industrialist and Chairman of Mainasara & Sons Company, Alhaji Nasiru Ahali is dead.

According to sources close to the family, the late businessman died at a hospital in Kano on Thursday at the age of 108.

In a condolence message sent to the deceased family through the Director General Media and Publicity Government House, Kano, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, described the death as “a colossal loss not only to his family but to the state, nation, and the entire Muslim ummah.”

He described the deceased as one of the founders of industries, saying he “shaped the state’s economy and played a crucial role in the growth of larger and small-scale industries in the state.”

His funeral prayer will take place at Nasiru Ahali Jummu’a Mosque, Kurnan Asabe on Friday.

Ahali was seen and respected as one of the pioneer indigenous industrialists in Kano. He strove to establish a formal and modern business setting.

