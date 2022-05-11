Kano man to die by hanging for killing five-year-old nephew

A Kano State High Court presided by Justice Usman Naabba has sentenced a 19-year-old man, Ibrahim Khalil, to death by hanging for killing his five-year-old nephew, Ahmad Ado, by sellotaping his nose and mouth.

Khalil, whose address was not provided by the court, was convicted on two-count of kidnapping and culpable homicide.

In his judgement, Justice Na’abba held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and consequently sentenced the convict to 14 years imprisonment for kidnapping.

Na’abba also sentenced the convict to death by hanging for homicide.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Lamido Sorondinki, had informed the court that the convict committed the offence sometime in 2019 at Karkasara Quarters in Kano metropolis.

Sorondinki said that the defendant kidnapped his sister’s son, Ado, and in the process used a sellotape to cover his nose, mouth and buried him in a shallow grave at Sabuwar Sheka in Kano.

The prosecution presented three witnesses to the court and four exhibits to prove their case against the defendant.

The convict, however, denied committing the offence.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened section 274 and 221 (a) of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Aisha Abdulkadir, presented the defendant as lone witness and pleaded for clemency on behalf of her client.