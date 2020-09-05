One Abba Ahmed, 22, has been talked out of committing suicide for not getting married to President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, who got married on Friday.

According to Ahmed, he was dazzled by Hanan’s beauty and educational qualifications and has been sending her marriage proposals on Facebook and Instagram.

However, he was counselled by the Kano State Police Command on why he should stop his suicidal plans.

The spokesman of the Command, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident and disclosed that Ahmad was invited to the Command Headquarters at the prompting of the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba.

Meanwhile, Ahmed was also counselled by Police Commissioner Habu Sani and a Police Imam.

It was further learnt that Mba spoke with Ahmad on the telephone for six minutes, six seconds, convincing him not to commit suicide even if he did not marry the President’s daughter.

Mba also reminded Ahmad that his religion preaches against suicide.

Ahmed thanked the Police after the counselling and also expressed his desire to join the Force if the opportunity arises because of the “friendly manner” the Police treated his case.