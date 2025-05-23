Kano: JSC sanctions Court Registrar, Magistrates for misconduct

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has taken disciplinary action against a Court Registrar and Magistrates over misconduct.

The development was revealed in a statement issued on Thursday by Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, the spokesperson of the Kano State Judiciary Service Commission.

He said that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the JSC’s 82nd meeting held on Wednesday.

Jibo Ibrahim said the commission, in line with its mandate to ensure discipline and integrity, adopted the recommendations of the investigation panel set up by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC).

The commission resolved to apply a series of disciplinary measures and administrative decisions.

He said: “Court Registrar Salisu Sule was demoted by one grade level after the JPCC found overwhelming evidence of misconduct in four separate complaints bordering on insults, intimidation, and abuse of office.

“The two reinstated magistrates are Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti and Chief Magistrate Rabi Abdulkadir.”

Jibo-Ibrahim said investigation revealed that Sule consistently used the name of the judiciary to harass and intimidate the public in the course of his duties.

“The JSC had issued a warning letter to him dated December 19, 2024, and has now resolved to impose this stiffer sanction, demoting him by one grade level with immediate effect,” he said.

The statement added that after careful review, the Commission resolved that Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti and Rabi Abdulkadir should resume sitting and continue with their judicial duties.

“They are, however, admonished to uphold the highest standards of integrity, diligence, and professionalism in the discharge of their judicial functions,” the statement said.

Jibo-Ibrahim said Ahmad Aliyu Danmaraya, a Principal Registrar attached to the High Court Headquarters in Kano, was directed to proceed on compulsory retirement with immediate effect for acts of gross misconduct.

“The JPCC found Danmaraya guilty of forging an affidavit, affixing the High Court stamp and seal, and inscribing a fake receipt number, knowing fully well that he is not a commissioner for oaths,” he said.

He said the JPCC also recalled Alkali Mustapha Kiru of the Sharia Court for a period of one year, after the commission found that he delivered a ruling to close a case due to the plaintiff’s failure to produce a witness in court.

He added: “After closing the case, he issued a writ of possession in respect of the disputed farmland, which clearly violates the principles of fair hearing.

“Kiru imprisoned the petitioner off-record for three weeks for challenging the issuance of the writ of possession to the defendant.”

The statement said the commission also issued a warning to Alkali Nasiru Ahmad after the JPCC found him to be negligent in handling a case.

It also cited his non-adherence to the practice and procedures in criminal matters, which could lead to a miscarriage of justice for the warning..

The JSC also issued a warning letter to Senior Magistrate Sakina Aminu, in respect of two cases for assigning a Police Prosecutor in her proceedings.

Jibo-Ibrahim said: “Aminu is cautioned against acting contrary to the express directives of the Chief Judge or any superior officer to whom she reports.

“She is further advised to maintain a cordial working relationship with State Counsel posted to her court and to fully comply with the Chief Judge’s circular prohibiting the engagement of police prosecutors in handling cases before her court.”

The JSC stated that it remains steadfast in promoting accountability and professionalism within the judiciary, reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on any form of misconduct.

Post Views: 18