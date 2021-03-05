Alhaji Ahmed Rabiu, Managing Director, Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano State, says the project will cost $27 million.

Conducting an inspection of the project located at Zawaciki in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state, Rabiu said the first would be completed by June at a cost $17 million.

The port was conceived 20 years ago by the Federal Government.

Rabiu said the Kano State Government already earmarked N2.3 billion for the construction of access road, perimeter fence, electricity and water supply at the site.

He said: “We are going to compete favourably with Lagos in terms of revenue generation and also reduce the loss of containers while in transit between Lagos and Kano.

“When completed, the cost of transportation will drastically reduce because while it costs about N1.2 million to take containers from Lagos to Kano by road, it will cost not more than N200,000 by rail.

“Containers berthed at the Lagos ports will be transported on the old rail lines to Kano in 24 hours, just as the project will enhance the reactivation of trans-Sahara commercial activities.”

Rabiu added that the project, situated on 200 hectares of land, was designated as a Special Economic Zone and would be fully completed in December.

He said the dry port could accommodate at least 30,000 containers.

Rabiu said the project would come on stream by the end of 2022 and provide more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.