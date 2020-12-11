The Kaduna State government has cleared the air over reported killing of 16 KKano indigenes perished in accident,ano State indigenes by bandits, saying the death was caused by motor accident following a burst tyre.

The Kano State government had in a statement claimed that 16 Kano indigenes were killed by bandits.

But in a statement issued by Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the deceased died as a result of an accident.

“The story that 16 indigenes of Kano State were killed by bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja Road is incorrect and misleading.

“The fact is they perished at the Rigachikun axis of Kaduna-Zaria Road in a road accident following a burst tyre.

“Our deep condolences go to their families, as we pray that their souls rest in peace. We also wish those who sustained injuries speedy recovery. “