Kano House of Assembly passes Bill to rename State’s University after Dangote

Kano State House of Assembly has passed the Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil (amendment (2) Bill, 2021.

The lawmakers, at plenary Tuesday , presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari, approved the amendment that sought to change the name of the institution to Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology.

This was sequel to a letter transmitted to the Assembly by the executive arm in May, seeking for approval to change the name of the institution to Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Wudil.

The development followed the adoption of the report by the House Committee on Higher Education.

Majority Leader of the house, Alhaji Labaran Madari, (APC-Warawa) moved the motion for the approval of the bill and was seconded by Nuhu Acika (APC-Wudil).

The lawmakers unanimously passed the bill after the third reading.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after plenary, Madari explained that the approval was in recognition of Dangote’s “unparalleled achievements and contributions to education and overall development of the state and country at large.”

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to transmit the bill to the governor for his assent.

Dangote was appointed as Chancellor of the institution in 2008 by the former Governor Ibrahim Shekaru and reappointed by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje in 2021.