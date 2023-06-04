Kano governor sacks 44 local councils Hajj officials

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has sacked the Centre officers responsible for Hajj affairs in the 44 local government areas in the state and replaced them with interim officers to coordinate the ongoing operations of intending pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj across the state.

A statement issued early Sunday by Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, directed the interim local Hajj officers to take over all responsibilities from the former officers.

The statement also directed the newly appointed officers to report to the new Director General of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board on Sunday 4th June, for further directive at the Board’s Headquarters.

Recall that Governor Yusuf had recently replaced Amb. Mohammad Danbatta, the former executive secretary of the board with Alhaji Laminu Rabiu as the new Director General of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The sacking of the 44 Hajj Centre officers was coming less than a few hours before the commencement of the airlift of the state pilgrims which is expected to begin today, (Sunday, 4th June).

No fewer than 700 intending pilgrims from the state missed the 2022 Hajj following a disagreement over the choice of an airline to airlift pilgrims from the state.

Recall that HAJJ REPORTERS had earlier advised the incoming state governors not to change officials of the pilgrims’ welfare boards in their respective states as doing so will have negative effects on Hajj operations.