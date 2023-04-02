Kano Governor-Elect to Banks: I won’t honour any loan given to Ganduje after March 18

The Kano State Governor-Elect, Abba Yusuf, has told Banks not to give any loan to the incumbent, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, beginning from March 18, 2023.

Yusuf, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, said he would not honour such loans.

According to the statement: “The Governor-elect of Kano State, Engr. Abba Yusuf, has directed that this public advisory be issued to all subsisting and prospective lenders to the Kano State Government viz:

“Effective from March 18 to May 29, no lender (domestic or international) shall approve and issue any loan facility to Kano State Government without the express consent of the incoming administration.

“Any such loan facility approved and issued to the Kano State Government between the date of election and the date of swearing-in without explicit knowledge and consent of the incoming administration will not be honoured by the new administration;

“All subsisting lenders to the Kano State Government shall take notice that all terms and conditions for all existing loan facilities shall be renegotiated by the new administration guided by the utilisation audit/review of each loan facility.

“This advisory is made in the public interest, please.”