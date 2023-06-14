Kano Governor demolishes multi-million Naira Government House roundabout

The Kano State Government led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has ordered the demolition of the symbolic “Tumbin Giwa” roundabout along State Road by Government House.

The architectural design of the popular roundabout has become a symbol of Kano state in the media and entertainment industry in the last few years. It is one of the projects of the immediate past Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The roundabout was demolished in the early hours of Wednesday in continuation of the demolition exercise of “illegal” structures the government said were tampering with the state’s masterplan.

The governor was said to have personally supervised the demolition of the roundabout, which is only a few meters away from the entrance to the Government House.

It was gathered that the demolition of the roundabout was carried out under tight security supervision. The historic roundabout was said to have been remodelled by the immediate past administration at the cost of N160 million in 2017.

The new government had in the early hours of Sunday demolished shops built by the fence of Sani Abacha Stadium at Kofar Mata, GSS Kofar Nasarawa as well as buildings by GGSS Dukawuya, Goron Dutse.