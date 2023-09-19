Kano government, USAID vow to enhance adolescents’ health

The Kano State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with development agencies to ensure improved adolescents’ health and overall youth development in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Dantiye, disclosed this during the official media campaign launch of youth-powered ecosystem to advance urban adolescent health (YPE4AH) holding at Ungogo Local Government Area.

Dantiye commended the foresight and commitment of the YPE4AH for selecting Kano State to be one of the only two implementing states for the projects in the country.

Dantiye lauded the programmes started under the YPE4AH project aimed at improving the health and well-being of out-of-school youths and empower them with skills, social capital and resources to realise their full potential.

ALSO READ:

Alleged fraud: Court refers case against two businessmen to Police for investigation

Businesswoman remanded for alleged lesbianism with minor

Ex-BBNaija housemate welcomes baby girl with wife

“I want to implore all the media organisations in the state to accord their maximum support and cooperation to this project so as to achieve sustainable awareness, sensitisation and mobilisation,” he said.

Earlier, the Head of Strategy, YPE4AH, Carol Ofem, said the project had commenced community-level programme implementation in Kano, using the TEENSMATA Youth hubs as a point of its activities.

She said that there was a need to increase awareness and visibility for the project via traditional and social media.

“To this end, an official media launch is needed to create awareness about the project and its activities to increase knowledge and awareness among the target audience and drive foot traffic to the Youths Hubs in Ungogo and Wudil in order to complete the messages delivered at the community level.

“This will also increase referrals for Awareness on Reproductive Health, Gender-based Violence, substance abuse and other related services to TEENSMATA youth hubs and spoke facilities in our intervention communities,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Labaran, represented by Dr Ibrahim Aliyu, said the ministry would accord all the needed support, geared towards achieving the stated goals.