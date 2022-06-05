Kano gas explosion extremely horrific — President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the gas explosion which occurred on Friday at a Kano factory as “extremely horrific”.

The president made his feelings known in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

Buhari said he was distressed by the tragic accident, the second in the city in a month.

About 201 residents of Sharada Quarters, Kano were reported hospitalised after inhaling chemicals from a cylinder dismantled by metal scrappers.

The president said: “I am shocked and pained to hear about this tragic incident, so soon after the last gas explosion.

“Our brave emergency response agencies and medical workers are trying their best to save lives.

“We are in constant touch with the field workers and the hospitals.”

Buhari commended the immediate response of the Kano State Government and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

He also expressed appreciation to hospitals in the state, National Emergency Management Agency, Kano State Emergency Management Agencies and Nigerian Red Cross for their support to the victims.

The President wished all the injured a very quick recovery.