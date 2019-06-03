The Kano State Fire Service said it saved 34 lives and goods worth 98 million naira from 55 fire incidents across the state in the month of May.

The Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, made this known on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Kano.

Mohammed, however, said that seven lives were lost during the period, while properties valued at 15 million naira were also destroyed.

He said the service responded to 31 rescue calls and eight false alarms from residents.

Mohammed identified the careless handling of cooking gas, use of inferior electrical materials, use of boiling rings, poor handling of electrical appliances, improper wiring as major causes of the fire in the state.

He urged the public to patronise quality electricians and electrical materials, avoid abuse of electrical appliances, monitor thoroughly the use of cooking gas in their homes to avert fire outbreak.