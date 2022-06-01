Kano Fire Service rescues 112 lives in 59 incidents May

The Kano State Fire Service has saved 112 lives and property worth N52 million from 59 fire incidents in May.

The update is contained in a statement signed Wednesday in Kano by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi.

Abdullahi said that 14 people, however, lost their lives and property worth N17.7million were estimated to have been destroyed by fire during the period under review.

According to him, the service responded to 74 rescue calls and 19 false alarms from residents of the state.

The spokesperson attributed the fire incidents to careless use of sub-standard electrical appliances.

He urged people to handle naked fire with care to prevent outbreaks and also cautioned motorists to obey traffic regulations to avoid road crashes that could result into fire.

He added that parents should also be vigilant and monitor their wards, especially when swimming in ponds and playing in dangerous places to avoid drowning and other risks.