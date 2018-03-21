Kano Fire Service receives 130 distress calls in two weeks

Kano State Fire Service on Wednesday said it received 130 distress calls from parts of the state in the last two weeks.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano.

Mohammed said the calls were made as a result of road accident, fire disaster, electric sparks and gas cooker, among others.

He said that out of the number of the calls, the service received 52 on fire incidents, 62 distress calls and 16 false alarms.

The spokesman advised the general public to always exercise caution with electrical appliances and to stop storing petroleum products in their shops and homes.

Mohammed also advised road users to be conscious when driving and to always obey traffic rules and regulations.