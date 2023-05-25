Kano exonerates Doguwa of murder charges

Kano State Ministry of Justice has exonerated House leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa from charges of culpable homicide and mischief by fire levelled against him.

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, made this known while briefing journalists in Kano on Thursday.

He said, “Based on the foregoing facts and observations, we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable homicide against Doguwa.

“We cannot find sufficient evidence to link him with the said offences considering that we are faced with so many inculpatory and exculpatory evidence for and against him.

“The statements of those that implicated Doguwa were full of contradictions and could not find medical evidence to prove the death of the victims.

“The law is clear that the allegations that Doguwa killed people cannot be substantiated.”

According to him, the eight to 12 suspects arrested would be charged with mischief by fire under Section 336 of the Penal Code (as amended).