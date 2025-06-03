Kano, EU to deepen collaboration on education, renewable energy

The Kano State Government has declared readiness to deepen its partnership with the European Union in the areas of education, renewable energy, and other sectors critical to human development.

Governor Abba Yusuf stated this on Tuesday when he received the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Gautier Mignot, at the Government House in Kano.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa.

The Governor was quoted as appreciating the EU for selecting Kano as the host of the first-ever Study in Europe Fair on the African continent.

He described the gesture as a sign of the union’s confidence in the state’s potential.

“We are optimistic that with stronger collaboration, we can improve our educational sector and also tackle the challenge of power supply to boost industrial growth and economic development,” Governor Yusuf said.

He noted that his administration had recorded significant achievements in various sectors over the last two years, and called for EU support in the implementation of the state’s development blueprint.

In his remarks, Mignot said the visit was aimed at exploring areas of collaboration with the state government, especially in education, the digital economy, and youth development.

He added that his delegation would visit some completed and ongoing EU-funded digital economy projects in the state and engage with relevant stakeholders on youth-focused initiatives.

