Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed all civil servants to resume work with immediate effect.

Ganduje gave the directive during the state weekly Executive Council Meeting, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Wednesday in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that civil servants had been operating from home since Jan. 18, following upsurge in cases of COVID-19.

The governor said that the resumption of work was due to the successes recorded in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the last three months in the state.

“All Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra Ministerial Department and Agencies are requested to ensure compliance to COVID-19 protocols and regulations in their work places,’’ he said.