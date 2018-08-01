Kano Deputy Governor joins PDP, abandons Gov. Ganduje in APC

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress.

The defection of Abubakar, who has been at loggerheads with his boss, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, was confirmed by the PDP on its Twitter handle and in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Abubakar had accused Ganduje of voting state resources to remove him from office.

He also alleged that his life and those of his family members were in danger, especially with the withdrawal of some of his security aides.

He said his office was also being disrespected and that he was still occupying his private house instead of official residence.

Responding to the allegations on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Culture in Kano State, Muhammad Garba, said Abubakar was too insignificant for the state government to vote money to fight.

Garba, who spoke after the Kano State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, said Abubakar was at the meeting with more security details.

He said it was the choice of the deputy governor for him to be operating from his personal house, adding that the fund for the construction of the official residence was being handled by Abubakar.

The deputy governor defected to the PDP after this.