Kano crisis: Chairman of Shekarau’s APC faction meets Buhari

The Chairman of a faction of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, Ahmadu Haruna Zago, met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday night.

Danzago, who is of the faction under the control of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, met with the president amid ongoing leadership dispute in Kano APC.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Shekarau are struggling for the control of the ruling party in Kano.

A Federal Capital Territory court had dissolved the executives of Ganduje-led APC and upheld those elected by Shekarau’s faction.

In an interview with BBC Hausa after meeting with Buhari, Danzago said the president congratulated him on his victory as the chairman of APC in Kano.

“He asked me about what is happening in Kano, and I told him that we have formed the APC leadership in the state… he congratulated me,” Danzago said.

But he added that they did not discuss the party’s crisis in Kano with the president, saying: “Since the matter is in court we have not discussed it. You know the president will not be involved in a matter that is before the court.”

When asked about rumours linking him with former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Dazango said: “There is no such thing. But you know it is politics there is no permanent friend or enemy.”

Daily Trust.