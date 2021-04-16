The Kano State Government has revealed that 10 people have died and 400 others hospitalised after the consumption of a poisonous fruit juice.

The development was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, in a video recording made available to journalists in Kano on Thursday.

Tsanyawa said out of 400 people hospitalised, 50 persons were undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.

He said: “As you are aware, the Ministry of Health had in the recent past announced the outbreak of a strange disease traceable to the consumption of a substandard drink.

“The consumption of this fake and substandard product has telling effects on the kidney and other vital organs of the body.

“Due to excessive heat that coincides with Ramadan, there is a possibility for high patronage of juices.

“I want to use this opportunity to caution residents to be on the watch-out.”