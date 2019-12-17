The Federal Government has identified the ancient Kano City Wall and “Igbo Olodumare’’, a forest in Okeigbo, Ondo state among the veritable sites for declaration as UNESCO world heritage sites.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Tuesday when he paid a working visit to the Osun Oshogbo Sacred Grove, one of two UNESCO world heritage sites in Nigeria located in Oshogbo, Osun state.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the second UNESCO world heritage site in the country is the Sukur Cultural Landscape in Adamawa.

Mohammed also listed the Brazilian Baracoon Museum/Point Of No Return in Badagry, Lagos State and the Ogbunike Caves in Anambra for consideration by the UNESCO.

According to him, Nigeria has many veritable sites that meet the requirements of being declared World Heritage Sites.

The minister said the government would take immediate steps to first enlist the sites on the tentative list, after which they could be inscribed as World Heritage Sites.

“The ancient Kano City Walls witnessed the famous Trans- Sahara Trade of which Kano was the dominant force.

“This trade linked the great kingdoms and empires of West Africa with North America and even Europe.

“Last month, we successfully obtained a court order restraining persons encroaching on the Kano City Walls and Associated Sites.

“The forests in Oke-Igbo, Ile Oluji Axis of Ondo State, which was the inspiration for D. O. Fagunwa’s book, ‘Igbo Olodumare’ should be considered for reason of its scenic state.

“The Brazilian Baracoon Museum/Point Of No Return in Badagry, Lagos State, where slaves departed Nigeria to the Americas should be considered for historic reasons.

“The Gashaka-Gumti National Park, Nigeria’s largest national park. It is located in the eastern provinces of Taraba and Adamawa, close to the border with Cameroon.

“The Ogbunike Caves in Anambra State – Should be considered for its natural significance.”

The minister described world heritage site as “a landmark or area which is selected by UNESCO as having cultural, historical, scientific or other form of significance, and is legally protected by international treaties’’.

According to him, such sites are judged important to the collective interests of humanity and considered to be of outstanding universal value.

“The World Heritage Site list is maintained by the international World Heritage Programme administered by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, composed of 21 “states parties’’.

“The fact that the General Assembly, comprising the entire 193 states parties, in November elected Nigeria into the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is a positive development for our quest to have more sites designated as World Heritage Sites.

“We shall use our presence on this Committee to fight for enlistment of many more sites from Nigeria into the World Heritage list, because Nigeria is really blessed with a lot of potential sites,’’ he said.