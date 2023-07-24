Kano Central Senatorial seat: Tribunal dismisses APC’s flag bearer, Zaura‘s petition

828 828

The Kano National State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by Abdussalam Abdulkarim-Zaura of the APC, challenging the election of Rufa’i Sani-Hanga as Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District.

The petitioner, Abdulkarim-Zaura (APC) filed a petition challenging the victory of Sani-Hanga, of the NNPP, for the Kano Central Senatorial District election conducted on February 25.

The respondents are: INEC, NNPP, Rufa’i Sani-Hanga and Ibrahim Shekarau.

Delivering the judgement, the three-member panel led by Justice I P Chima, held that the petitioner failed to prove his case in compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act.

“The election of Sani-Hanga is hereby affirm and the petition is hereby dismissed”

The Judge also ordered the petitioner to pay the NNPP N300,000 and Sani-Hanga N300,000 as cost for wasting the precious time of the court.

Earlier, Counsel to the Petitioner, Adekunle Falola, urged the court to declare Abdulkarim-Zaura as the winner and set aside the INEC declaration that announced Rufa’i Sani-Hanga as the winner of Feb.25, election.

He alleged that the Kano Central senatorial poll was marred by irregularities, malpractices, and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Counsel to INEC, Abbas Haladu and Counsel to NNPP and Sani-Hanga, Meshak Ikpe, urged the court to dismiss the petition, adding that the election was validly conducted in accordance with the electoral act.