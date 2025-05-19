Kano censorship board suspends 22 Hausa film series over alleged violation

The Kano State Censorship Board has suspended 22 popular Hausa film series for allegedly breaching censorship regulations, ordering an immediate stop to their airing and online streaming.

The move, according to the board, is a strategic one to ensure strict adherence to regulations and uphold professionalism within the Hausa film industry, the Kannywood.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday, May 19, 2025, following a management meeting and consultations with stakeholders.

The Board said the affected productions were released without undergoing the mandatory pre-release censorship process.

Executive Secretary of the Board, Abba El-Mustapha, approved the suspension after findings showed that the films were produced and distributed in total disregard of regulatory procedures.

According to the Board’s Information Officer, Abdullahi Sulaiman, “the suspended titles failed to comply with requirements mandating all films to be submitted for approval before being produced, marketed, streamed, or broadcast.”

Among the suspended titles are some of the most widely followed in Northern Nigeria’s entertainment space, including Dakin Amarya, Labarina, Gwarwashi, Dadin Kowa, Gidan Sarauta, and Manyan Mata.

Other titles affected include Mashahuri, Wasiyya, Tawakkaltu, Mijina, Wani Zamani, Mallaka, Kudin Ruwa, Boka Ko Malam, Wayasan Gobe, Rana Dubu, Fatake, Jamilun Jiddan, Shahadar Nabila, Tabarmar, Kishiyata, and Rigar Aro.

“All producers and owners of these films must stop airing or streaming their content immediately and are required to submit their productions to the Board for censorship between Monday, May 19, and Sunday, May 25, 2025,” the statement warned.

It added that failure to comply with the directive within the stipulated window would attract legal consequences.

The Board also urged media outlets and regulatory agencies to support the enforcement of censorship guidelines.

“We are calling on television stations and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to support our efforts in ensuring compliance with censorship laws and promoting professionalism in the Kannywood industry,” the statement read.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining moral standards and cultural values in Hausa-language content production.

The affected films, widely viewed on local channels and social media platforms, have sparked public discourse on the role of regulation versus creative freedom.

