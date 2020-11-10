The Kano State Government has cautioned residents against dumping of construction materials, especially sand on major roads in Kano metropolis.

Alhaji Ibrahim Dasauki, spokesman for the state Refuse Management and Sanitation Board said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Tuesday.

Dasuki said that the board was disturbed about rising cases of individuals dumping construction materials and refuse on major roads, causing unnecessary hardship on motorists.

“We are appealing to residents to stop dumping of construction materials especially sand or refuse on roads as those caught in the act will be prosecuted at the state environmental mobile court.

“We will continue to keep the environment clean and ensure that it is free from dirt and other particles.

“Individuals engaged in construction activities and wishing to place sand on roads should seek permission in writing to our office,” he said.

Dasuki said that the board had been fumigating the metropolis on regular basis to prevent diseases outbreak.

“In the last 10 months the board has fumigate all the 116 wards in Kano metropolis which is made up of eight Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“The LGAs are Dala, Faggae, Gwale, Kumbotso, Nassarawa, Municipal, Tarauni and Ungogo,” he said.