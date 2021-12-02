Kano boat mishap: Kalu condoles with families, Kano government

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Kano State over the loss of lives due to a boat accident at Badau village, Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State.

Kalu spoke in a statement by his Media Office on Wednesday, describing the incident as tragic and devastating.

He condoled with families of the departed souls, while wishing the victims hospitalised quick recovery.

The former Governor in the condolence message, lamented the unfortunate incident, adding that it was painful considering the fact that most of the victims were children and women.

Kalu said: “I am deeply pained with the sad news of the demise of scores of children and women following a boat accident at Badau village in Bagwai LGA of Kano State.

“I am shocked and devastated.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the families of the departed souls.

“I pray for speedy recovery of the survivors who are receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Kalu also prayed to God to give the victims families the fortitude to bear the sad losses.