Kano begins training of 1,000 youths on rice straw conversion for livestock feed

The Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) has begun the training of 1,000 youths in Kano on rice straw utilisation, primarily for livestock feed.

Financed by the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, the initiative aimed at creating jobs and income streams for the targeted beneficiaries, who were drawn mostly from rice-producing communities in the state.

The Project Communication Specialist, KSADP, Ameen Yassar, disclosed this in a statement released on Friday.

According to Yassar, the State Project Coordinator, KSADP, Ibrahim Muhammad, disclosed the commencement of the training on Thursday, conducted at Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta.

“This training on rice straw utilisation is crucial for promoting sustainable agriculture and creating economic opportunities.

“By educating the youths about the various uses of rice straw instead of burning, such as composting and livestock feed, it can lead to reduced environmental pollution and increased income generation,” he said.

He said, apart from this, with increased availability of the livestock feed from local rice fields, nomadism, which sometimes results in security challenges, will be minimized.

He added that the initiative has the potential to ensure improved relations between farmers and herdsmen in Kano.

“It was realized that rice production in Kano is increasing, but the utilisation of rice straw is still minimal, with most farmers burning it to prepare the land for dry season farming or using it to thatch their roofs.

“However, rice straw can be treated with urea and fed to livestock to achieve reasonable weight gains,” the Coordinator said.

He disclosed that KSADP intends to create 200 production hubs around irrigation schemes and support each group with a grant/credit for machines, materials, and transportation, to produce and sell Urea-treated rice straw feed.

“We have already procured machines. During the harvest season, each group of five youths is expected to produce and sell 500 metric tonnes of the feed.

“This activity will increase the availability of crop residue for livestock in the State,” he added.

In his remarks, the Provost, Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Prof. Muhammad Wailare, said his institution is happy to co-organize the training, explaining that the beneficiaries would be exposed to various simple technologies on rice straw utilisation that will not only facilitate income generation but also promote sustainable agricultural practices and reduce environmental pollution.

