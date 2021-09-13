Kano Assembly summons Internal Revenue Service chairman

The Kano State House of Assembly has summoned Chairman of the Kano Internal Revenue Service, Abdulrazak Salihi, to appear before it over activities of the Board.

The Majority Leader, Alhaji Labaran Madari (APC Warawa), in a matter of urgent public interest, moved the motion for the invitation of the chairman during plenary on Monday.

The motion was seconded by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alhaji Abdullahi Yaryasa (APC-Tudun Wada).

The House unanimously agreed and the Speaker, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari, announced the invitation for the Chairman to appear before the House on Tuesday Sept.14.

The House also received a letter from Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for the screening and subsequent confirmation of the appointment of Members of House of Assembly Service Commission.

The House Committee on Public Service was mandated to undertake the screening for subsequent confirmation.