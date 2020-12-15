Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, the Kano State House of Assembly Speaker, and the Majority Leader of the assembly, Kabiru Dashi, have resigned.

The Speaker announced his resignation in a letter, titled: “Notification of Resignation,” dated December 14 and addressed to the Clerk and Permanent Secretary of the Assembly.

The resignation was confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kano by the Press Secretary to the speaker, Nura Ajingi.

Garba-Garfasa said his decision to resign was personal, adding that he appreciated the support of all the members.

The Majority Leader in a one-paragraph letter addressed to the Clerk did not state the reason for his resignation.

Also in an interview with NAN, the Clerk of the the Assembly, Abdullahi Alfa, confirmed the receipt of the resignation letters of the two lawmakers.