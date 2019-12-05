The Kano State House of Assembly on Thursday has passed the controversial Kano Emirates Council Bill 2019.

According to the Daily Nigerian, the bill which seeks to create four additional emirates in the state, was sent to the House on Monday by the state Executive Council and was read for the third time on Thursday morning and passed into law with very little alteration.

It was also gathered that the only amendment to the bill is in Section 12, which the legislators inserted a proviso that the governor must seek their approval before grading the emirs first, second and third class.

