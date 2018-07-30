Kano Assembly impeaches Speaker, replaces him with ex-Speaker

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Ata.

The assembly also re-elected Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, the immediate-past speaker of the house who was also impeached over allegations of corruption.

The motion for Ata’s removal was moved by Malam Labaran Madari, representing Warawa Constituency.

The speaker was also impeached alongside two other Principal Officers of the assembly.

The assembly closed two months ago after threats to impeach the speaker but the issue was rested following the intervention of the state government.

The house witnessed a shake up where the Deputy Speaker resigned and was replaced with other Principal Officers, yet the impeachment threat was reopened upon its resumption.

NAN reports that the new Speaker is already presiding over the assembly’s sitting which resumed on Monday, July 30, 2018 after a two-month break.