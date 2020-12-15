The Kano State House of Assembly has elected Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari (APC-Makoda) as its new Speaker.

This followed the resignation of Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa earlier in the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Garba-Gafasa and two other Principal Officers resigned their positions on Monday.

The two Principal Officers are: Kabiru Hassan-Dashi (APC-Kiru), Majority Leader, and his deputy, Tasi’u Zabainawa (APC-Minjibir).

Nuhu Abdullahi (APC-Wudil) nominated Ibrahim-Chidari as new Speaker and was seconded by Sunusi Usman-Batayya (APC-Albasu) during Tuesday’s plenary.

Ibrahim-Chidari, who until his election was deputy speaker, was elected by majority of the lawmakers through voice votes.

The lawmakers also elected Hamza Massu (APC-Sumaila) as the Deputy Speaker.

Malam Labaran Abdul-Madari (APC-Warawa ) was elected as the new Majority Leader, while Abdullahi Yaryasa (APC-Tudun Wada) emerged as the Deputy Majority Leader