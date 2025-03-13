Kano arrests 28 miscreants over planned thuggery

The Kano State Joint Security Taskforce Committee has apprehended 28 suspected miscreants (Yankaba), who were allegedly planning to conduct thuggery related activities in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the committee’s Public Relations Officer who doubles as the state Commissioner of information, Ibrahim Waiya and issued to newsmen on Thursday.

“Between March 3rd and 13th 2025, joint security operations conducted by the Kano State Government Task Force Committee on Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation resulted in the arrest of 28 suspected thugs (Yan Daba) and the recovery of dangerous weapons and illicit drugs,” the statement said.

The statement added that the joint security operations were conducted at strategic locations within Kano Metropolis after intelligence reports indicated plans for thuggery-related activities during the holy month of Ramadan.

“The Joint Security Operations of Kano State Task Force Committee comprising Police, DSS, NDLEA,NSCDC, Correctional Services and Vigilante arrested 28 suspected thugs and recovered some exhibits in Kano metropolis,” it said.

Exhibits recovered included 283 parcels and 14 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, one cutlass, three scissors, one pointed-iron, two bottles of suck and die, 13 packets of knockout and one rubber solution.

The commissioner said the suspects have been charged to Chief Magistrate Court Number 12, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport for prosecution.

“To ensure a peaceful Ramadan, the Task Force Committee has restated the Kano State Government ban on all forms of Traditional Performance popularly known as “Tashe” characterised by thuggery-related activities.

“The use of knockouts or bangers is prohibited, and violators will be dealt with according to the law.,” the statement said.

The Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Kofarmata, appreciates the commitment of the officers involved in the operations and calls on law-abiding citizens to cooperate with the Police and other law enforcement agencies to achieve a safer and more secure Kano State

