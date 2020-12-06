RelatedPosts No Content Available

Kano State Government has approved the training of 520 health facility Drug Revolving Fund operators to increase access to quality and affordable drugs in primary health care centres.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Kano, by Maikudi Marafa, the Information Officer, Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board.

It said the decision was to increase access to quality and affordable medicines in all the primary health centres across the 44 local government areas in the state.

It said the Executive Secretary of the PHCMB, Dr. Tijjani Hussain, revealed this while declaring open, a 4-day capacity building for DRF operators across six zonal offices of the board.

The ES represented by the Director, Pharmaceutical Department of the Board, Abdul’aziz Hamisu, said the training would fill the existing gap for those not previously trained.

He added it would also protect the teaming populace from fake and substandard drugs and other medical consumables.

The statement also quoted the Zonal Director, Nasarawa Zone, Alhaji Abubakar Abdul, as commending the board for its efforts in training of staff to make them more productive.

He then assured of continued support for the success of the workshop at all the zonal offices of the board.