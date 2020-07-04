The Kano State Executive Council has approved over N2.3 billion for the provision of infrastructure at the site for the Inland Dry Port in Kumbotso Local Government Area in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammed Garba, on Saturday in Kano.

The statement also announced the council’s approval for the establishment of Kano State Anti Corruption Institute as part of the administration’s effort to strengthen the fight against corruption.

Furthermore, the statement said the council had also revisited the issue of the light rail project and revalidated the N1 billion aspect of its design works earlier approved in 2017.

The statement revealed that the council equally approved the amended external loan of N684.1 million Euros for the light rail project.

It further revealed that N429.24 million has been approved for the 2020 Routine Immunisation Work Plan.

The statement added that N11.34 million was approved for the conduct of Batch ‘C’ N-Power enrolment exercise to be coordinated by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

NAN reports that the council meeting also deliberated on the official report of the COVID-19 response in the state.