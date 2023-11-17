Kano: Appeal Court judgement, victory for all – APC  Chair 

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, said the victory recorded by the party at the Appeal Court is a victory for all the people of the state.

Abbas said this while speaking with newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He was reacting to the judgement delivered in Abuja. The ruling sacked incumbent Governor Abba Yusuf of NNPP.

He described the victory as a clear indication that the APC won the governorship election at the initial .

“I am happy to inform all those that fall victims of demolition by the NNPP administration at Eid ground, Salanta and other places that this is their victory and their saviour has arrived.

“We assure the people of Kano that their responsible government has returned, so they have nothing to fear,” he said.

Abbas however appealed to the APC supporters to continue to conduct themselves peacefully with the aim of having a peaceful society.

He noted that they have the assurance of winning the case even at the Supreme Court with the evidence on ground.