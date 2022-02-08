Kano: APC sets up peace committee, names Ganduje as party leader

The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress has set up a five-man “National/State Joint Supervisory Committee” to implement the template to resolve the lingering crisis in the party’s Kano State chapter.

The committee is to be headed by Governor Abdullahii Umar Ganduje and assisted by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Both Ganduje and Shekarau have been at loggerheads over the running of the affairs of the party in the state, with parallel executives emerging to further throw the party into turmoil.

But following the reconciliation meetings of the party’s national secretariat of the party with all the aggrieved parties, a template was issued Monday night.

This was contained in a letter communicating the template for the harmonisation of the party structure in the state addressed last night to Governor Ganduje and signed by Abdullahi Gashua, the Chief of Staff to the national caretaker chairman of the party.

Other members of the committee are Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senator Abba Ali, with the national secretariat expected to also be represented.

The committee is expected to sit in Kano and within seven days complete and submit its report.

It was stated in the template that all stakeholders at the reconciliation meetings came to a consensus among others that Ganduje “is the undisputed APC leader in Kano state and as the leader, he is encouraged to demonstrate leadership to accommodating key stakeholders.”

The template also stated that a “bottom-top caucus shall be constituted at each local government areas.”

And for each caucus, members are expected to include (where applicable): serving senators from the LGA, serving members of House of Representatives from the LGA, serving member state House of Assembly from the LGA, serving council chairman and his deputy, commissioner from the LGA, special advisers from the LGA, members of CECPC from the LGA, Honourable Minister from the LGA, and one woman to be nominated by Ganduje with consultation with Shekarau.

It also stated that all caucus members are restricted to only their LGA and each LGA caucus will meet and come up with a proposed structure for all wards and LGAs while the joint supervisory committee reserves the right to adopt or amend any proposal submitted to it by the local government caucus.

Daily Trust.