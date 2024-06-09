Kano anti-graft commission probes alleged empowerment scheme fraud

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission says that it has commenced investigation into the alleged scam that characterised the recent disbursement of empowerment funds to street hawkers by Governor Abba Yusuf.

The Commission’s chairman, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado made this known on Sunday in Kano.

He said that the commission was investigating the matter to identify and bring those responsible to justice.

“The commission is investigating the matter and anyone found involved would be brought to justice.

“The commission is determined to prevent corruption from undermining the integrity of the empowerment initiative of the government and ensure that justice is served,” Rimin Gado told NAN.

The probe follows a viral video showing where some officials allegedly coerced beneficiaries into surrendering a significant portion of the N50, 000 grants each of them received during the disbursement ceremony.

NAN reports that Yusuf had recently presented N50,000 each to 465 street hawkers to boost their businesses.

However, in a 60-second video, one of the beneficiaries, Malam Nura Isa, alleged that he was coerced by officials to return N45, 000 from the N50,000 cash given to him.

Isa alleged that he was part of about 100 beneficiaries cornered by officials, who demanded that they must comply “in their own interest.”

It was also gathered that most of those shortlisted to benefit from the scheme were denied access to the venue of the event while their benefits were handed over to impostors.