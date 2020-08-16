The Kano State Police Command on Sunday rescued a 31-year-old man locked up in a room for 15 years by his father.

This is coming after last week’s rescue of a 30-year-old locked up by his father for seven years.

The latest victim was rescued on Sunday around 11:23am by policemen from Nasarawa Division from a room without any form of ventilation

However his father failed to offer any reason for his action.

The 31-year-old looked malnourished and had been rushed to the hospital in an ambulance provided by security operatives.