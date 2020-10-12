The Kano State Electoral Commission has scheduled election into the 44 local government councils of the state for January 16, 2021.

KANSEIC Chairman, Prof. Garba Sheka, said this at a news conference on Monday, in Kano.

Sheka said election will be held for chairmanship and councillorship positions across the 44 local councils and over 480 wards of the state on that day.

He said that activities for the election will begin with notice of poll and campaign activities by political parties on October 12.

He added that political parties were expected to submit the list of chairmanship candidates to the commission for screening between December 7 and December 13, while the list of councillorship candidates will be submitted between December 14 and December 20.

Garba said that the commission released the time table for the election after consultations with political parties and relevant stakeholders.

“We agreed to hold election on January 16, sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the elected council officials.

“The tenure of the councils expired on February 11, and we are conducting election in accordance with the electoral laws and constitutional provisions.

“We will deploy about 48,000 ad hoc staff and adopt proactive security measures as well as provide election materials on time to facilitate smooth conduct of the poll,” Sheka said.

He said that the commission would conduct sensitisation campaigns across the state, to mobilise the electorate for participation in the election.

Sheka reiterated the commitment of the commission towards free, fair and credible election.

He sought the support of the media towards ensuring a hitch free conduct of the election.