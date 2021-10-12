Kano affirms commitment to end drug abuse, other vices

The Kano State Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards eradicating drug abuse and other vices.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Zahra’u Muhammad-Umar, stated this on Monday.

She spoke when she visited Karaye Emirate Council.

Nuhannad-Umar said the state government has set modalities in place to ensure that all forms of societal vices become history.

“The State Government is committed to inculcating moral values among the general public especially women and youths,” she said.

The Commissioner also sought the support of Karaye Emirate Council in the fight against drug abuse.

She called on philanthropists and other stakeholders in the state to assist in taking drug abuse victims to the Kiru Reformatory Centre in order to rehabilitate them and reduce the effect of drug abuse, which encourages criminal activities in the society.

Muhammad-Umar commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for rehabilitating the Kiru Reformatory Centre.

She said: “The state government has rehabilitated hundreds of youths and women as well as engaged them in skills acquisition to reduce unemployment.”

She further explained that the mission of Rehabilitating Karaye Women center was to eradicate poverty from the grass root.

In his remark, the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, commended the state government’s effort in the fight against drug abuse, adding that the Kiru Reformatory Centre was committed to promoting good morals among drug abusers.

Abubakar said rehabilitating the Karaye Women Centre on the other hand would go a long way in ensuring that women were not left behind in terms of development and called on philanthropists to support the centre.