Kano 2023: Yusuf rejects Tribunal judgement, heads to Appeal Court

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has rejected the ruling of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that voided his election and declared his opponent and candidate of the APC, Nasiru Gawuna, the winner.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the tribunal on Wednesday declared Gawuna the rightful winner of the election.

READ ALSO:

Mohbad: We’ll conclude probe this week, exhume corpse — CP + Video

How four government hospitals rejected accident victim — PPRO

‘She Evolves: Insights into maximizing the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s Decades’: A review by Michael Olatunbosun

Yusuf, who contested the March 18, 2023 poll on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, described the tribunal’s verdict as “unfair” and “a miscarriage of justice”.

He vowed to appeal against the judgement, and urged his supporters to remain calm.

He added: “I call on our people to remain calm.

“We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done.

“Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate.”