Kano 2023: INEC withdraws appeal against Tribunal’s judgment

The Independent National Electoral Commission has withdrawn its appeal against the judgement of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The INEC Head of Legal Department in Kano State, Suleiman Alkali, made this known in a letter dated October 6, 2023.

Alkali said INEC withdrew as it had no reason to appeal any judgement.

He said: “I have been instructed by the Commission headquarters that INEC as an umpire have no reason to appeal any judgment.

Also Read:

“Consequently, the National Commission In charge if Legal Services and National Commissioner in charge of Kano zone directed that the appeal be withdrawn and all processes for all Appeals should be forwarded to the Kano Office.”

On September 20, the three-man Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sacked Governor Abba Yusuf, who vied for the election on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

It declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship poll.