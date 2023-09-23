Kano 2023: Full judgment overturning declaration of Yusuf as governor

The Eagle Online has obtained the full judgment of the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal overturning the declaration of Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party as the winner of the state governorship election.

The Tribunal, which delivered the verdict on September 20, 2023, declared Nasiru Gawuna winner of the election.

Gawuna was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the poll.

The Tribunal thus ordered the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return given to Yusuf by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In reaching the conclusion, the Tribunal, which delivered its verdict via Zoom, deducted 165,663 votes from the total votes scored by Yusuf on the grounds that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and were therefore invalid.

The Eagle Online recalls that Yusuf was declared to have defeated Gawuna with 128,879 votes in the March 28, 2023 election.

This was after the NNPP candidate for the poll was credited with 1,019,602 and the APC flag bearer declared to have scored 890,705 votes.