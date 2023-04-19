Kano 2023: Doguwa speaks on allegation he killed 16 people

The member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has denied any role in the alleged killing of 16 people as claimed by the opposition in Kano State.

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives spoke on the issue when he spoke with newsmen on Tuesday.

At the news briefing in Kano, Doguwa explained that the allegations levelled against him by his political detractors were aimed at painting him black in the eyes of the world.

He attributed his recent victory at the polls to the will of Allah who gives power to whom he wishes while he promised to carry everyone along.

He said he has passed through one of the most trying moments in his political history.

Doguwa, who was elected and got reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, said: “My political rivals went all out to hold my jugular and insist that I shouldn’t be elected to return to the House of Reps.

“They make sure that they painted me black through their malicious propaganda hate speech among others, and now Allah has ruled otherwise.

“I forgive all those who wronged me and would like to call on them to come forward and assist me in discharging my duties as a representative of the people.”

On his ambition to become the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, Doguwa said he would not be in a rush, but if he is called upon to contest, he won’t hesitate to do so.

He said: “The issue is with my party.

“Once the APC zones the Speakership post to the North West and my colleagues give me all the necessary support, I will do as wished.

“However if they take it to another zone, I will remain a loyal party man and forge ahead.”