Kannywood actress in court over alleged failure to honour marriage promise

Popular Kannyhood actress, Hadiza Gabon, has appeared in court over her alleged failure to honour her promise to marry a 48-year-old civil servant, Bala Musa.

The civil servant claimed that the Kannywood actress promised to marry him after spending N396,000 on her.

But when she appeared before a Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Tuesday, Gabon said she does not even know Musa.

Speaking through her lawyer, Mubarak Sani Jibril, on the court premises, Gabon denied the allegations levelled against her.

Jibril said: “After hearing his allegations, she actually gave her own response which of course according to her, she has never met him, she never knew what happened.

“He met her on Facebook purportedly owned by her.

“So, we don’t know anything about that.

“We have no business with that.

“We have heard him.

“We will allow the court to decide.”

Musa’s lawyer, N. Murtala, said his client met Gabon on Facebook.

Murtala said: “They met on Facebook.

“From there, they became friends and the lady promised to marry him and he started spending money on her.

“She denied knowing him, but we have informed the court that we are going to bring witnesses on that.”

Murtala explained that they did not oppose her bail because the offence is bailable.

The judge, Khadi Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case to June 28, 2022 and granted Gabon bail.

Kyaudai said Gabon must provide two reliable sureties residing in the state.