Following the abduction of some Students of Kankara Girls Secondary School in Katsina State on Saturday, the Leader of the INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has given his reaction and further warned President Muhammadu Buhari about his administration.

The popular prophet made his reaction known during a live service in his Lagos church.

Ayodele noted that the only solution, which he has been clamouring for, is sacking the Service Chiefs.

He consoled the parents of the abducted students.

He revealed that God told him that if President Buhari doesn’t sack his Service Chiefs by February, there will be and confusion in Nigeria.

He said if care is not taken, Nigeria will experience an unforeseen anarchy and total disorderliness that might lead to another protest.

Ayodele said: “I’m praying to God to let the students who were kidnapped in Katsina today to be released as soon as possible.

“It’s a very sad event that should never have happened.

“Unfortunately, President Buhari is running the country like he has no direction.

“Look at how they kidnapped students in his hometown, yet he has refused to remove the Service Chiefs and replace them with people that can act.

“I want to Say what the Lord said, I have said it before, if Buhari doesn’t change the Service Chiefs before February, there will be disorderliness and confusion in the country.

“Actually, there are lot of confusion in his government now and there are lot of internal trouble going on in both APC and PDP, which is leading the country to unforeseen anarchy and total disorderliness because this insecurity will affect the rich and the poor.

“This might lead to another protest that will cause the country to shut down.”

Continuing, Primate Ayodele urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s to pray for his health and life and also the Presidential Villa against death.

He said: “Buhari needs pray for his health and life.

“Prayers needs to be made in the Villa against the death of anyone there.

“These are what the Lord has shown me.”

Primate Ayodele is known for his prophecies and their accuracies.

He has given several warnings that have come to pass.

He warned against the death of former Ghanaian president, JJ Rawlings; coming of COVID-19, death of prominent Nigerians, sack of Adams Oshiomhole as APC chairman, loss of Osagie Ize-Iyamu in Edo State election and defeat of Donald Trump, to mention a few.